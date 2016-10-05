Ephs regain winning NESCAC record

Field hockey (6–3, 3–2 in the NESCAC) faced off against Conn. College and Springfield this week, defeating both 4–1 and 8–0, respectively.

On Saturday, the Ephs traveled to New London, Conn. to face the Camels. Hannah Goodrick ’18 scored the first goal of the game and gave Williams a 1–0 lead. The Camels tied the game 1–1 within 10 minutes.

The Camels were awarded a penalty stroke and scored off the stroke for their only goal of the game. However, before the end of the first half, the Ephs were able to score again. The Camel goalie illegally covered the ball, giving the Ephs a penalty stroke. Goodrick took the stroke for the Ephs and put it past the Camel goalie to give the Ephs a 2–1 lead.

In the second half, the Ephs were able to score twice more. During a penalty corner, Alex Bennett ’18 fired a ball from the top of the circle into the back of the net. Isabel Perry ’20 scored the final goal of the match for the Ephs when she collected the rebound off another shot by Bennett and scored.

“Conn. [College] was an important NESCAC win for us and a tough team to play,” tri-captain Katie Gallop ’17 said. “Our forwards did a great job of using their speed to create chances for us.”

Last Wednesday, the women beat Springfield 8–0. The game saw contributions by a wide variety of Ephs across all class years.

Three Williams goalies, including Margaret Draper ’17, Emma Santucci ’19 and Abby Lloyd ’20, saw playing time during the game and were able to keep the Pride scoreless together.

The three senior captains netted the first three goals for the Ephs. Tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17 put one in the back of the net just three minutes into the game.

At 14:29, Gallop scored an unassisted goal. Just 20 seconds later, tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17 scored, assisted by Bennett. The Ephs were unable to score again for the next 15 minutes.

However, at 29:43, Libby Dolan ’19 was able to break through the Pride defense. Dolan’s original shot was knocked away by the Pride goalie, but she collected the rebound and scored. At 31:02, Brigid Bruno ’17 tipped a shot by Maggie Shilling ’18 into the net. Dolan struck again 30 seconds later. Beating the Pride goalie, she scored the last goal of the first half, bringing the score to 6–0 and consolidating the easy win.

The Ephs kept up the pressure on the Camels into the second half of the game. Less than three minutes into the half, Dolan was able to score her final goal of the game for a hat trick.

Off a pass from Kate Pattison ’18, Dolan sent the ball into the back of the cage to make the score 7–0. The Ephs were able to score once more before the end of the game. At 53:21, the Pride defense fouled in their own defensive circle, giving the Ephs a penalty corner. Carolina Taverna ’19 scored off the corner to bring the score to 8–0, Ephs.

“Springfield was an awesome win, and so many people — including one of our sophomore forwards who notched a hat-trick — were able to contribute,” Gallop said. “Scoring that many goals in a field hockey game is rare, but we really connected and were able to finish well.”

The score from the game against Skidmore yesterday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. came in too late to report.

The Ephs do not play again until Tuesday, when they will travel to Clinton, N.Y. to play Hamilton.