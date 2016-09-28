WORD ON THE QUAD: What is your best interview tip?

The Williams Record
September 28, 2016 by Grace Flaherty, Photo Editor
Smile and don’t be nervous.
Lesly Mejia ’20
Don’t wear a fake mustache.
Jiam Lu ’19
Wear socks so you don’t get blisters walking into the interview.
Apshara Ravichandran ’18
Know the name of the CEO.
Bo Kane ’17
