WORD ON THE QUAD: What is your best interview tip?

September 28, 2016 by Grace Flaherty, Photo Editor

Smile and don’t be nervous.

Lesly Mejia ’20

Don’t wear a fake mustache.

Jiam Lu ’19

Wear socks so you don’t get blisters walking into the interview.

Apshara Ravichandran ’18

Know the name of the CEO.

Bo Kane ’17

