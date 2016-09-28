Women’s golf breaks tournament record

Women’s golf left South Hadley, Mass. with the team trophy and a new two–day tournament record of 601 at the Mt. Holyoke Invitational held at the Orchards Golf Club. The previous tournament record was 605.

Amherst made up a nine–stroke deficit to pass NYU with a two–day total of 621 against NYU’s 623. Middlebury had a solid comeback on day two with a 305 and finished the weekend with a two–day total of 628, good for fourth in front of Wellesley at 659.

The Ephs also captured the top three individual spots: Phoebe Mattana ’18 followed her even–par round on day one with a three–over 75, Liz Gudas ’18 shot a pair of 74s for her best collegiate tournament score to date and finished as the runner–up, and Cordelia Chan ’19 fought back from a rough start to shoot 76 Sunday and finished tied for third with Amherst’s Jamie Gracie.

“A personal highlight for me was finishing my round and then going back out on the course with my four other teammates to cheer on our individual and freshman Renee Kwak [’20],” co–captain Sophie Kitchen ’17 said. “I think our team was successful because we stayed focused throughout the second round. Even though we were collectively having difficulties making birdie putts drop, we stayed clear from any double bogeys or worse.

“As always, I’m super proud of all of my teammates’ demeanor and resilience.”

On day one, the women finished with a team score of 300 which placed them in first with NYU close behind at 305. Amherst was in third with a score of 314 and Middlebury was in fourth with 323. Three Ephs completed the first round in the top five, and Mattana and Gudas were tied for first and third, respectively, with scores of 72 and 74. Chan was just behind them with a first–day score of 75. Kitchen and co–captain Tracey Kim ’17 rounded off the scoring with a 79 and an 83.

Kwak, playing as an individual in her first collegiate tournament, shot an 80 with two birdies and a near hole–in–one on the seventh hole. Other highlights from the squad included Mattana’s four birdies, Chan’s three birdies, Kitchen’s even–par back nine and Gudas’ eagle on the par–five 16th hole.

On day two, Kitchen struggled with her ball striking but ground it out to match her 79 from day one with another to finish tied for 13th. Kim bounced back nicely with a 76 after shooting an 83 on the first day to finish tied for 18th in the tournament. Kwak finished the tournament with an 87 after a day–one 80 to tie for 34th.

“The highlight from the weekend is how well we played as a team,” Head Coach Tomas Adalsteinsson said. “Even if we had counted the fifth best individual score each day, and left out the best individual score, we still would have won. The team has done a great job reminding each other to stay focused, stay positive and play one shot at a time. Every week we look at ways to get better, and then have a good time together during the weekend. We know that if we put in the work, we are going to see some good results.”