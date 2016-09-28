Field hockey trumps Bates in overtime

Field hockey (4–3, 2–2 in the NESCAC) followed up a Sept. 20 win over Smith 4–3 by falling to Amherst 5–3 Saturday before defeating Bates 2–1 Sunday.

On Sunday, the Ephs faced the Bobcats in Lewiston, Maine. Williams started the first half firing on all cylinders and had multiple shots in the first 10 minutes. At 10:21, Alex Bennett ’18 finally found the back of the net for the Ephs, assisted by Isabel Perry ’20.

Although both teams had opportunities, the next 40 minutes remained scoreless until the Bobcats received a penalty corner at 52:17. Bates scored off the corner to tie the game, 1–1. Neither team scored again before the end of regulation, forcing the game into a tense overtime period in which both teams would have chances.

The Bobcats started off the sudden death overtime by getting off two quick shots, but neither resulted in the winning goal. The Ephs then gained possession of the ball and took it up to the Bobcats’ defensive circle.

The Bobcat defense fouled, giving the Ephs a penalty corner. Bennett fired a shot from the top of the circle, which tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17 deftly tipped into the net for the winning goal.

“I am proud of how our team came ready to fight during overtime,” Brisette said. “We stayed confident and composed, and got it done in the end.”

On Saturday, the women faced archrival Amherst, and were defeated 5–3. Amherst controlled the ball in the first half, although the score remained tied. At 11:22, Amherst scored the first goal of the game.

Williams responded at 27:56. Off an assist from Bennett, Libby Dolan ’19 put the ball past the Amherst goalie to bring the score to 1–1.

Amherst scored again to pull ahead again with less than three minutes left in the first half. Despite trailing 2–1, the Ephs fought back to tie the game before time ran out.

With less than 45 seconds in the first half, Bennett rifled a shot past the Amherst defense, bringing the score to 2–2.

Bennett’s tying goal created momentum for the Ephs in the second half. At 49:45, the Amherst defense fouled within its circle, giving Williams a penalty corner. Meredith Wright ’19 converted the corner for the Ephs, assisted by tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17. The Ephs could not maintain their 3–2 lead throughout the second half. Less than a minute later, Amherst scored to tie the game. Amherst scored two more unanswered goals in the second half, ultimately winning 5–3.

On Sept. 20, Williams traveled to Northampton, Mass. for an evening game against Smith. The Ephs started out strong. Less than five minutes into the first half, Bennett scored an unassisted goal to give the Ephs a 1–0 lead.

With this early goal, the women dominated the first half. However, Smith played strong defense and the women were unable to find the back of the net for a second time in the half.

In the second half, both teams had multiple opportunities to score. Goalie Margaret Draper ’17 did not allow any goals, but Williams scored twice before time ran out. Hannah Goodrick ’18 scored off Brissette’s rebound 10 minutes into the second half. Bennett scored her second goal of the game at 53:16 to bring the score to 3–0. Williams held Smith scoreless to win 3–0.

The Ephs have two games this week. Tonight, they will face Springfield at home. On Saturday, they are on the road for a NESCAC conference game against Conn. College.