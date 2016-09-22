Women’s golf places second at Wellesley

After the second round of the Ann S. Batchelder Invitational, women’s golf came up just short against Amherst, losing by four strokes with a team two-day total of 620.

NYU bettered its first-day total by four strokes to remain in third-place after day two, with a team total of 628, and Middlebury came in fourth with a score of 650. Amherst first-year Morgan Yurosek was the medalist with a two-day total of 149, three strokes ahead of senior teammate Jamie Gracie and five ahead of Eph co-captain Sophie Kitchen ’17.

Williams finished the first day with a strong 309, only two strokes behind Amherst’s 307. Yurosek led the tournament with a one-over 73 and Emily Young, another first-year, notched an 81 on the first day. NYU was in third with a total of 316 and Middlebury sat at fourth with a score of 321.

“We performed well as a team,” Heach Coach Tomas Adalsteinsson said. “All five players on our competitive team finished top 12 and including the individual traveling, we had six players in the top 15 spots. After playing 36 holes and counting 620 shots, we finished second by four shots, and it’s easy for us to find those four shots and some more that we left out there.”

Phoebe Mattana ’18 and Cordelia Chan ’19 led the Ephs on day one with a pair of 76s and were tied for third overall. Both Mattana and Chan had solid ball striking, but struggled on the greens. Kitchen was not far behind with a 77 and Liz Gudas ’18 followed with an 80. Co-captain Tracey Kim ’17 battled throughout the day, finishing with an 83 and Isabella Wang ’19, playing as an individual, shot a 77, boasting two birdies on the third hole after sticking both approach shots within six feet.

Chan followed her 76 with a 79 on the second day for a final score of 155, placing her in a tie for fourth individually. Gudas, Mattana and Kim all tied for twelfth with final scores of 159.

“The course and scoring conditions were the same for all teams competing — windy and slower greens on the second day — and, despite good efforts, we feel like we could have done a bit better, especially on and around the greens,” Adalsteinsson said. “We are always looking to do better, and now we are focused on preparing for next weekend. The season is just starting and we look forward to continue to grow our game.”

The women’s golf team will tee it up again next week at the Mount Holyoke Invitational at The Orchards Golf Club.