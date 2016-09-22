Ephs split games for 2–2 overall record

Field hockey (2–2, NESCAC 1–1) took on the Colby Mules last Saturday and lost 2–1 in a close match. This conference loss came after a decisive 3–0 victory against Mount Holyoke on Wednesday, 3–0.

On Saturday, the Ephs came out strong in the first half. Solid defense and aggressive offensive allowed the Ephs to dominate the first half. The women took 13 shots while Colby took just two, but neither team could find the back of the net throughout the first half.

The first goal of the game came less than three minutes into the second half. Mules goalie Emily Buckman fouled, giving the Ephs a penalty stroke. Hannah Goodrick ’18 took the stroke for the Ephs. She rocketed the ball to the bottom left and past Buckman, giving the Ephs a 1–0 lead.

The women continued to pressure the Colby defense for the next 20 minutes of the half but failed to score. With almost 15 minutes left in the half, Colby called a timeout. This timeout ultimately energized the Mules. Just over a minute after the break, Colby was afforded a penalty corner after Williams’ defense fouled. The Mules put the ball in the back of the net off this corner to tie the game, 1–1.

After tying the game, the Mules continued their offensive drive. Minutes later, the Mules received another penalty corner. Although Eph goalie Margaret Draper ’17 blocked the shot, the Mules regained possession of the ball seconds later and slipped it past the Eph defense. The goal brought the score to 2–1 in favor of Colby.

With a little more than 10 minutes left in the match, Williams pressed the Colby defense. Head Coach Alix Barrale called a timeout with less than six minutes on the clock. Williams continued to pressure Colby after the timeout. The women gained two penalty corners and took three shots but could not find the back of the net for the second time. Despite the Ephs’ best efforts, the Mules emerged victorious, 2–1.

Last Wednesday, Williams traveled to Mount Holyoke for an evening match in which the Ephs won decisively, 3–0. Although neither team scored in the first half, both ends of the field saw plenty of action. The Mount Holyoke Lyons outshot the Ephs in the first half, 8–6, but neither team scored.

However, the momentum changed drastically at the start of the second. The Ephs dominated in the play in the second half, taking 16 shots and allowing Mount Holyoke only two. Alex Bennett ’18 broke the scoreless tie around 10 minutes into the second half. Bennett also scored the Ephs’ second goal of the game during a penalty corner. Bennett drove a rocketing ball into the back of the net to bring the score to 2–0, Williams.

Isabel Perry ’20 scored the final goal for the Ephs. The Ephs received a penalty corner with minutes left in the game. The Lyons defense stopped a shot from Rachel Brissette ’17, but Perry collected the ball and scored for the Ephs.

“We showed composure against Mt. Holyoke and everyone contributed,” co-captain Kit Rosen ’17 said. “It worked out because we were relentless and clicked pretty well. We had a harder time connecting against Colby but we will move on from this. We’re focusing on togetherness this week which should help us both to step up on the field and show resilience when things do not go our way.”

The Ephs have three games this week. On Tuesday, the women will travel to Smith for an evening match. This weekend’s road trip includes games against archrival Amherst on Saturday at 11 a.m. and NESCAC opponent Bates on Sunday at 1 p.m.