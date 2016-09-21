Spring Street Blues

Monday 9-12-16

10:02 a.m. An officer responded to 10–12 Meadow St. for a request to get two student vehicles moved.

4:48 p.m. Upper Chapel Lot: Officers responded to a motor vehicle accident. A vehicle backing up hit a parked vehicle. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner. Williamstown Police Department (WPD) took the driver’s information and left a card on the damaged vehicle instructing the owner to contact the department.

Tuesday 9-13-16

12:55 a.m. Center for Developmental Economics: A student contacted 911 for a medical issue. The student complained of dizziness and was transported to Berkshire Medical Center North.

7:43 a.m. Lasell Gymnasium: An intrusion alarm activated in the steam tunnel. Officers found no one in the area. An officer reset the panel upon exit.

9:17 a.m. Perry House: Officers checked egress-only doors from rooms 4A and B and 5A and B in Perry House. Campus Safety and Security (CSS) cited the residents for tampering with the card access system, for tape the residents had put on the locks had to be removed. Officers explained that the door closures were in place to ensure the door secured properly.

9:00 p.m. Armstrong House: Officers performed a welfare check on a student for a concerned parent who called CSS after she was not able to reach her daughter.

Wednesday 9-14-16

10:45 a.m. Hopkins Hall: A student from Poker Flats came in to report missing jewelry. The student filled out a stolen article report, and sent it to WPD.

1:44 p.m. Math/Stats Library: An officer conducted a welfare check on a student.

5:42 p.m. Weston Field: The athletic trainer called in a medical emergency for a student. Village Ambulance transported the student to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams.

Thursday 9-15-16

8:16 a.m. Wood House: Officers responded to a report of a broken exterior window. Officers contacted the on-campus Architectural Trades employee, who responded. A work order was submitted.

4:22 p.m. Paresky Center: A student from Garfield House came to CSS to report that a pair of headphones were taken from the Paresky Center sometime on Monday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The student completed a statement form and stolen article report and faxed it to the WPD.

Friday 9-16-16

01:13 a.m. Dennett House: A medical emergency occurred and 911 was contacted. Village Ambulance transpored the student with a sports practice injury to the emergency room.

10:21 a.m. Paresky Center: Officers responded to a minor motor vehicle accident at the Paresky loading dock. Officers notified the WPD.

12:09 p.m. Thompson Chapel: Officers responded to a fire alarm in Thompson Chapel. Incense burning in the decanter, used in religious services at the chapel, caused the alarm.

3:40 p.m. Pareksy lawn: Officers responded to a report of a student stealing a table from Paresky lawn. The student was apprehended.

10:07 p.m. Mission Park: Burned popcorn in a microwave oven triggered the fire alarm in Mission Park.

10:48 p.m. Tyler House: An officer went to Tyler House to investigate several forced doors. The common room off the kitchen had 40-50 students dancing to loud music with the lights off. There was alcohol present. The event was unregistered, and the crowd dispersed.

11:24 p.m. Paresky Center: Panic alarm activated in the Office of Student Life. An officer found the office empty.

Saturday 9-17-16

9:10 pm Garfield House: Officers found an unregistered event in progress in Garfield House basement during routine checks. There was marijuana present. The WPD responded, confiscated the marijuana and issued a citation.

10:26 p.m. Susie Hopkins House: While on routine patrol, officers found an unregistered party.

Sunday 9-18-16

3:05 a.m. Quinn House: The WPD responded to 911 call from a professor on Southworth Street who was concerned that a stranger was attempting to access Quinn House and causing damage and a disturbance on the porch. WPD removed an intoxicated student who was brought to a holding cell for the night.