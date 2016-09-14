Field hockey squeaks by Trinity in 4-3 match

In its NESCAC season opener, field hockey (1-1, 1-0 in the NESCAC) defeated Trinity 4-3 at home after a close back-and-forth contest.

Tri-captain Rachel Brissette ’17 tallied two goals and two assists and Alex Bennett ’18 recorded one goal and one assist to lead the Ephs to victory. This win came after a 3-2 loss to Keene State last week, the women’s first game of the 2016 season.

“What an exciting game. I’m really proud of our perseverance versus Trinity. We never let up and had to work extremely hard at the end to hold the lead. Forwards and midfielders stepped it up offensively and we could draw corners and then convert in front of the net. Defensively, we did well, marking two talented, speedy attackers,” Head Coach Alix Barrale said.

“I think the key to our success this weekend was our teamwork and our mental game,” tri-captain Kit Rosen ’17 said. “We were tested during the whole game both physically and emotionally, but we came out with the win because we remained composed and supportive of one another.”

Although both teams came out with a strong, fast-paced start, Trinity struck first only 4:46 minutes into the game.

The Ephs responded a few minutes later when, at 9:56 into the first half, Brissette got the ball on the right side of the circle and centered a pass to Meredith Wright ’19. Wright collected the ball and quickly shot to the far left side of the net, sneaking the ball by the Bantams goalie.

For the remainder of the first half, both teams had several scoring chances. At 30:44, the Ephs received a penalty corner, resulting in another goal.

Off the corner, Brissette sent the ball to Bennett, who took a powerful shot from the top of the circle. The Bantams goalie stopped Bennett’s original shot, but Brissette was able to collect the rebound and shoot to the back of the cage at 31:34.

Near the end of the half, the Ephs received another penalty corner with 1:30 left. Brissette took the corner and once again passed the ball up to Bennett. Bennett, receiving the pass at the top of the circle, sent an impressive drive right past the Bantams goalie, putting the Ephs up by two with exactly 1:00 remaining in the half.

The half was not over, however. Trinity was able to collect the ball in the center of the circle and string a backhand shot to the back of the net with just 0:14 remaining, pulling within one goal of the women.

The second half had as much energy as the first. Bantam Chandler Solimine scored her second goal of the game at 51:45 when she shot from the top left of the circle.

The game remained tied for less than two minutes. Off of another penalty corner, Hannah Goodrick ’18 passed the ball to Bennett, who sent a blistering shot towards the net. The ball was several feet off the ground, but Brissette, standing in front of the cage, was able to connect with the ball and deflect it into the net.

This game-winning goal at 53:13 was her second goal and fourth point of the game.

The Ephs ended the game with 10 shots on goal and 10 penalty corners to the Bantams’ nine shots on goal and four penalty corners. Goalie Margaret Draper ’17 notched five saves to give the women their first NESCAC victory of the season.

Williams will face out-of-conference opponent Mt. Holyoke tonight at 7 p.m. and look forward to conference opponent Colby next weekend. The team will face the majority of its NESCAC opponents near the end of the season in October.